New York Community Bancorp's Series A Preferred Stock Yield Pushes Past 7%

In trading on Monday, shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s 6.375% Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: NYCB.PRA) were yielding above the 7% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5936), with shares changing hands as low as $22.76 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.14% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NYCB.PRA was trading at a 8.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.48% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for NYCB.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s 6.375% Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock :

In Monday trading, New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s 6.375% Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: NYCB.PRA) is currently off about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NYCB) are up about 0.4%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.