New York Community Bancorp's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Friday, shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s 6.375% Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: NYCB.PRA) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5936), with shares changing hands as low as $24.48 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.86% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NYCB.PRA was trading at a 0.48% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.17% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of NYCB.PRA shares, versus NYCB:

Below is a dividend history chart for NYCB.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s 6.375% Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock :

In Friday trading, New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s 6.375% Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: NYCB.PRA) is currently down about 2.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NYCB) are down about 1.6%.

