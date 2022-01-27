New York Community Bancorp's Series A Preferred Stock Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s 6.375% Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: NYCB.PRA) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5936), with shares changing hands as low as $28.95 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.35% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, NYCB.PRA was trading at a 16.76% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 4.23% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of NYCB.PRA shares, versus NYCB:

Below is a dividend history chart for NYCB.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s 6.375% Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock :

In Thursday trading, New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s 6.375% Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: NYCB.PRA) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NYCB) are off about 3.8%.

