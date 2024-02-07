New York Community Bancorp stock falls with focus on 'governance risk'

Adds details on market value and analyst comments in paragraphs 12-13 and 18-19

Feb 7 (Reuters) - New York Community Bancorp NYCB.N shares fell more than 4% before the bell on Wednesday, bracing for another challenging trading session as analysts raised concerns about governance at the bank following the departure of two senior executives.

The stock is down about 60% since the lender last week reported a surprise quarterly loss and recorded huge provisions for potential bad loans tied to the commercial real estate (CRE) segment. The bank also cut its quarterly dividend by 70% to preserve capital to deal with stricter regulation.

The KBW Regional Banking index .KRX has lost nearly 11% during the same period as the gloomy report fanned worries over broader problems in the sector.

NYCB said on Tuesday it was looking for candidates to fill up the chief risk officer (CRO) and chief audit executive positions after Bloomberg reported about the departures a day earlier.

It currently has "qualified personnel" holding those roles on an interim basis, the bank said.

J.P. Morgan, which had maintained its "overweight" rating despite the turbulence following the bank's earnings report, said it was "surprised that the news of these departures, particularly for the CRO role, did not come from NYCB directly."

"NYCB's choice not to disclose the departures of key executives in times of stress will heighten investor concerns," the brokerage wrote in a note.

The brokerage downgraded the stock to "neutral" and slashed its price target to $5.5 from $11.5. The stock, which has plumbed lows not seen since 1997, last traded at $3.78 in premarket hours, 31% lower than J.P. Morgan's new target.

NYCB's market value has shrunk to just over $3 billion from the $7.5 billion it was worth before the week-long sell-off. More than a dozen brokerages have cut their price targets or their ratings on the stock.

On Tuesday, Moody's cut the bank's credit rating to junk and warned of further downgrades.

"The downgrade reflects Moody's views that NYCB faces high governance risks from its transition with regards to the leadership of its second and third lines of defense, the risk and audit functions of the bank, at a pivotal time," the agency said.

Last week, Fitch had downgraded the bank's credit rating. S&P Global, the third major ratings agency, does not rate the lender.

Bank of America Securities downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy", citing the bank's CRE exposure.

"The persistent sell-off in the stock over the last two days on perceived risks tied to the CRE book and the heightened degree of regulatory scrutiny is likely to weigh on the earnings per share outlook and on investor sentiment."

ALLAYING FEARS

NYCB CEO Thomas Cangemi said Moody's downgrade was not expected to have a material impact on its contractual arrangements.

"Despite the Moody's ratings downgrade, our deposit ratings from Moody's, Fitch and DBRS remain investment grade," Cangemi said.

Deposit ratings measure a bank's ability to meet its deposit obligations and are different from credit ratings, which gauge its ability to repay debt.

Seeking to reassure investors, NYCB also unveiled some details of its financial strength. Total deposits of $83 billion were up from $81.4 billion at the end of 2023, the bank said.

Total liquidity of $37.3 billion also exceeds uninsured deposits, NYCB added.

"We view this as a healthy margin of safety," Piper Sandler analysts said, while maintaining their "overweight" rating.

"The company's liquidity and deposit positions are markedly better than almost anybody thought yesterday."

BofA also said it believed the bank had enough liquidity to navigate the current period.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.