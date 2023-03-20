New York Community Bancorp Spikes On Acquisition Of Flagstar Bank Assets

(RTTNews) - New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) shares are gaining more than 38 percent on Monday morning trade after its subsidiary Flagstar Bank N.A. acquired assets and assumes certain liabilities of Signature Bridge Bank from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. The deal includes assets of around $38 billion and liabilities of approximately $36 billion. The transaction is expected to be significantly accretive to earnings per share.

Currently, shares are at $9.08, up 38.85 percent from the previous close of $6.54 on a volume of 47,020,449.

