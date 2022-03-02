New York Community Bancorp Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 3/4/22, New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s 6.375% Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: NYCB.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3984, payable on 3/17/22. As a percentage of NYCB.PRA's recent share price of $27.09, this dividend works out to approximately 1.47%, so look for shares of NYCB.PRA to trade 1.47% lower — all else being equal — when NYCB.PRA shares open for trading on 3/4/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.91%, which compares to an average yield of 5.48% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of NYCB.PRA shares, versus NYCB:

Below is a dividend history chart for NYCB.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3984 on New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s 6.375% Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock :

In Wednesday trading, New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s 6.375% Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: NYCB.PRA) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NYCB) are up about 3.8%.

