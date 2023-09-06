New York Community Bancorp Promotes EVP Julie Browne To COO

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB), announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Julie Signorille-Browne as the chief operating officer and senior executive vice president.

Browne joined the bank in 2021 as its chief administrative officer and executive vice president.

She has more than three decades of experience in bank operations, process improvement, and M&A integration and prior to her joining she was the chief operating officer of the consumer bank at Citizens Financial Group.

In pre-market activity, shares of New York Community Bancorp are trading at $11.99 down 0.17% on the New York Stock Exchange.

