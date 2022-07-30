New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.17

The board of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.17 per share on the 18th of August. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 6.4%.

New York Community Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

Unless the payments are sustainable, the dividend yield doesn't mean too much.

New York Community Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but New York Community Bancorp's payout ratio of 54% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 19.8%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 48% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NYSE:NYCB Historic Dividend July 30th 2022

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $1.00 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.68. The dividend has shrunk at around 3.8% a year during that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. It's encouraging to see that New York Community Bancorp has been growing its earnings per share at 6.4% a year over the past five years. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

In Summary

Overall, we think New York Community Bancorp is a solid choice as a dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't raised this year. The payout ratio looks good, but unfortunately the company's dividend track record isn't stellar. The dividend looks okay, but there have been some issues in the past, so we would be a little bit cautious.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 1 warning sign for New York Community Bancorp that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. Is New York Community Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

