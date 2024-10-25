New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) reported $623 million in revenue for the quarter ended September 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 40.2%. EPS of -$0.69 for the same period compares to $1.08 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $621.72 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.40, the EPS surprise was -72.50%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how New York Community Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 106% compared to the 100.3% average estimate based on six analysts.

: 106% compared to the 100.3% average estimate based on six analysts. Net Interest Margin : 1.8% versus 1.9% estimated by six analysts on average.

: 1.8% versus 1.9% estimated by six analysts on average. Book value per common share (GAAP) : $19.43 compared to the $20.89 average estimate based on five analysts.

: $19.43 compared to the $20.89 average estimate based on five analysts. Average Balances-Interest earning assets : $112.98 billion compared to the $107.46 billion average estimate based on five analysts.

: $112.98 billion compared to the $107.46 billion average estimate based on five analysts. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.3% compared to the 0.9% average estimate based on four analysts.

: 0.3% compared to the 0.9% average estimate based on four analysts. Net Interest Income : $510 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $526.04 million.

: $510 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $526.04 million. Total non-interest income (loss) : $113 million compared to the $88.99 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $113 million compared to the $88.99 million average estimate based on six analysts. Fee income : $42 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $32.07 million.

: $42 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $32.07 million. Bank-owned life insurance : $10 million versus $11.42 million estimated by five analysts on average.

: $10 million versus $11.42 million estimated by five analysts on average. Other non-interest (loss) income : $30 million compared to the $29.03 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $30 million compared to the $29.03 million average estimate based on four analysts. Net gain on loan sales and securitizations : $5 million versus $13.07 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $5 million versus $13.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net return on mortgage servicing rights: $34 million compared to the $18.55 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp have returned +0.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.