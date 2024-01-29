New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) will report quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 16%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $935.9 million, exhibiting an increase of 62.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 4.8% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some New York Community Bancorp metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Efficiency Ratio' at 64.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 48.8% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average Balances-Interest earning assets' will reach $103.06 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $66.80 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total non-interest income (loss)' will reach $139.95 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $198 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income' reaching $793.88 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $379 million.

Analysts forecast 'Bank-owned life insurance' to reach $11.38 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $8 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Fee income' will reach $50.24 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $10 million.

Analysts expect 'Other non-interest (loss) income' to come in at $19.55 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $7 million.



New York Community Bancorp shares have witnessed a change of +1.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), NYCB is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

