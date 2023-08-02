New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Price Target Increased by 24.57% to 15.40

The average one-year price target for New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) has been revised to 15.40 / share. This is an increase of 24.57% from the prior estimate of 12.36 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 17.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.00% from the latest reported closing price of 13.87 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 923 funds or institutions reporting positions in New York Community Bancorp. This is an increase of 29 owner(s) or 3.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NYCB is 0.23%, an increase of 11.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.49% to 494,431K shares. The put/call ratio of NYCB is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 21,016K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,008K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYCB by 0.64% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,058K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,534K shares, representing an increase of 2.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NYCB by 0.34% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 18,512K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,061K shares, representing an increase of 34.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYCB by 81.74% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16,938K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,650K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NYCB by 2.63% over the last quarter.

KRE - SPDR(R) S&P Regional Banking(SM) ETF holds 12,485K shares representing 1.73% ownership of the company.

New York Community Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Based in Westbury, NY, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a leading producer of multi-family loans on non-luxury, rent-regulated apartment buildings in New York City, and the parent of New York Community Bank. At December 31, 2020, the Company reported assets of $56.3 billion, loans of $42.9 billion, deposits of $32.4 billion, and stockholders' equity of $6.8 billion.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.