New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) Moves 7.6% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) shares rallied 7.6% in the last trading session to close at $6.96. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 32.5% loss over the past four weeks.

Recently, the U.S. consumer inflation for February was reported at 6%, slightly lower than January’s 6.4%. This and bank failures stemming from higher rates affecting the financial health of U.S. regional banks have likely increased investors’ confidence that the Federal Reserve may go slow with its hikes in the upcoming March meeting. After the sudden collapse of SVB Financial and Signature Bank, broader markets and bank stocks rebounded as investors’ sentiments settled down, supported by reassuring moves undertaken by government agencies. This drove the New York Community’s stock higher.

This bank holding company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.27 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -15.6%. Revenues are expected to be $619.7 million, up 79.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For New York Community Bancorp, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on NYCB going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

New York Community Bancorp belongs to the Zacks Financial - Savings and Loan industry. Another stock from the same industry, Flushing Financial (FFIC), closed the last trading session 1.9% higher at $15.87. Over the past month, FFIC has returned -20.5%.

For Flushing Financial , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.35. This represents a change of -42.6% from what the company reported a year ago. Flushing Financial currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flushing Financial Corporation (FFIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.