New York Community Bancorp Names Thomas Cangemi President And CEO; John Pinto Appointed CFO

(RTTNews) - New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) said Monday that its board of directors has appointed Thomas Cangemi, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, as President and Chief Executive Officer of both the company and New York Community Bank.

The appointments are effective December 31, 2020. Cangemi will also become a Director on both boards.

Cangemi will succeed Joseph Ficalora, who will retire from his positions with the company and its subsidiaries, including as President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director.

Ficalora's retirement from the company comes after 55 years of service. His banking career was entirely spent with New York Community Bank and its predecessor bank, Queens County Savings Bank.

Under Ficalora's stewardship, the bank grew from less than $1 billion in assets and eight branches in New York, at the time of its IPO in 1993, to $55 billion in assets and 236 branches across five states today.

Cangemi joined New York Community Bancorp in 2001 as part of the merger-of-equals with Richmond County Financial Corp., where he served as CFO, and was named Senior Executive Vice President and CFO of NYCB in 2005.

In addition, New York Community Bancorp's board appointed John Pinto as Executive Vice President and CFO.

Pinto has also been with the company for 20 years, most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer since April 2005. He joined the company in 2001 in connection with the Richmond County Financial merger-of-equals and overall has 26 years of banking experience.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.