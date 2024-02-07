News & Insights

New York Community Bancorp names new executive chair

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

February 07, 2024 — 07:52 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Feb 7 (Reuters) - New York Community Bancorp NYCB.N said on Wednesday Alessandro DiNello will be the executive chairman of its board, effective immediately.

DiNello was most recently the non-executive chair of the board. He was previously the CEO of Flagstar Bank, which NYCB acquired in 2022.

Shares of the bank rose 12.4% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

