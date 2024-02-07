New York Community Bancorp names new executive chair

Adds background in paragraph 2, share movement in paragraph 3

Feb 7 (Reuters) - New York Community Bancorp NYCB.N said on Wednesday Alessandro DiNello will be the executive chairman of its board, effective immediately.

DiNello was most recently the non-executive chair of the board. He was previously the CEO of Flagstar Bank, which NYCB acquired in 2022.

Shares of the bank rose 12.4% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.