New York Community Bancorp Names CEO Thomas Cangemi To Addl. Role Of Chairman - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - The Board of Directors of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) on Friday named President and Chief Executive Officer Thomas Cangemi to the additional role of Chairman of the Board of Directors of both the Company and New York Community Bank, effective immediately.

The bank said Michael Levine is retiring as Non-Executive Chairman from both the Company and the Bank Boards for personal reasons. Levine has been a director for 17 years.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.