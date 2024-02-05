News & Insights

US Markets
NYCB

New York Community Bancorp keeps dividend on preferred stock unchanged

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

February 05, 2024 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Adds shares in paragraph 3, background in paragraphs 4-5

Feb 5 (Reuters) - New York Community Bancorp NYCB.N kept the quarterly dividend for its preferred stock unchanged on Monday, days after it slashed the payout for its common shares by 70%.

The bank said it would pay dividend of $15.94 per preferred share, same as its prior quarters. Preferred shareholders are typically entitled to more favorable dividend compared to common shareholders.

Common shares of the New York-based bank fell nearly 5% in the early hours of trading. The bank's investors were last week caught off guard by a surprise fourth-quarter loss and the dividend cut for the common shares.

In the two days after its report, its stock slumped nearly 45% before paring losses on Friday. Fitch on Friday downgraded NYCB's credit rating and Citi later lowered the target price on its shares to $7 from $11.

The KBW Regional Banking index .KRX fell 1.77% on Monday.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Euri and Arun Koyyur)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NYCB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.