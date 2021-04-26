New York Community Bancorp Inc. Reveals Advance In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $137.39 million, or $0.29 per share. This compares with $92.12 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.0% to $332.07 million from $261.37 million last year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $137.39 Mln. vs. $92.12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.29 vs. $0.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q1): $332.07 Mln vs. $261.37 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.