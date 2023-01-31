New York Community Bancorp Inc. Q4 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $164 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $142 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, New York Community Bancorp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $139 million or $0.25 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 70.7% to $577 million from $338 million last year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $164 Mln. vs. $142 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.26 -Revenue (Q4): $577 Mln vs. $338 Mln last year.

