Markets

New York Community Bancorp Inc. Q4 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $142 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $181 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, New York Community Bancorp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $147 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $338 million from $323 million last year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $142 Mln. vs. $181 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.30 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.31 -Revenue (Q4): $338 Mln vs. $323 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NYCB

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular