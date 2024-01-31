New York Community Bancorp Inc. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB):

Earnings: -$260 million in Q4 vs. $164 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.36 in Q4 vs. $0.30 in the same period last year. Excluding items, New York Community Bancorp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$193 million or -$0.27 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.28 per share Revenue: $740 million in Q4 vs. $379 million in the same period last year.

