New York Community Bancorp Inc. Q4 Earnings Climb

(RTTNews) - New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $181.46 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $92.97 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.2% to $322.95 million from $259.93 million last year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $181.46 Mln. vs. $92.97 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.39 vs. $0.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q4): $322.95 Mln vs. $259.93 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.