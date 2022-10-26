New York Community Bancorp Inc. Q3 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) revealed earnings for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $144 million, or $0.30 per share. This compares with $140 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, New York Community Bancorp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $147 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.0% to $343 million from $377 million last year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

