New York Community Bancorp Inc. Profit Climbs In Q1

(RTTNews) - New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) revealed earnings for its first quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $92.12 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $89.37 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $261.37 million from $266.11 million last year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $92.12 Mln. vs. $89.37 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.20 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.16 -Revenue (Q1): $261.37 Mln vs. $266.11 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.