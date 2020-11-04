New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NYCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that NYCB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.39, the dividend yield is 8.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NYCB was $8.39, representing a -32.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.37 and a 6.07% increase over the 52 week low of $7.91.

NYCB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB). NYCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.84. Zacks Investment Research reports NYCB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 15.58%, compared to an industry average of -17.4%.

