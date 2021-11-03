New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NYCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 24th quarter that NYCB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $12.43, the dividend yield is 5.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NYCB was $12.43, representing a -13.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.33 and a 61.01% increase over the 52 week low of $7.72.

NYCB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Meta Financial Group, Inc. (CASH) and HomeStreet, Inc. (HMST). NYCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.28. Zacks Investment Research reports NYCB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 43.39%, compared to an industry average of 20.6%.

Interested in gaining exposure to NYCB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NYCB as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXO with an increase of 7.97% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NYCB at 7.39%.

