New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NYCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that NYCB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $11.94, the dividend yield is 5.7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NYCB was $11.94, representing a -9.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.23 and a 54.66% increase over the 52 week low of $7.72.

NYCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.12. Zacks Investment Research reports NYCB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 36.67%, compared to an industry average of 19.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NYCB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NYCB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NYCB as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXO with an increase of 40.12% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NYCB at 7.31%.

