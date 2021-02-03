New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NYCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that NYCB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NYCB was $10.56, representing a -11.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.88 and a 36.79% increase over the 52 week low of $7.72.

NYCB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB) and Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA). NYCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.03. Zacks Investment Research reports NYCB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 26.54%, compared to an industry average of 10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NYCB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.