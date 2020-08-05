New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 18, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NYCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 19th quarter that NYCB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.01, the dividend yield is 6.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NYCB was $10.01, representing a -27.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.79 and a 22.3% increase over the 52 week low of $8.19.

NYCB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Heritage Financial Corporation (HFWA) and Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (BHLB). NYCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.8. Zacks Investment Research reports NYCB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 10.91%, compared to an industry average of -17.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NYCB Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NYCB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NYCB as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXO with an increase of 9.16% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NYCB at 8.06%.

