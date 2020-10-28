New York Community Bancorp Inc. Announces Increase In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) reported a profit for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $107.56 million, or $0.23 per share. This compares with $90.84 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.23 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.6% to $295.65 million from $260.30 million last year.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $107.56 Mln. vs. $90.84 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.23 vs. $0.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.23 -Revenue (Q3): $295.65 Mln vs. $260.30 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.