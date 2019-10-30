New York Community Bancorp Inc. Announces Drop In Q3 Earnings

(RTTNews) - New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $90.84 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $98.57 million, or $0.20 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $90.84 Mln. vs. $98.57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.19 vs. $0.20 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.19

