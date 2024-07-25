New York Community Bancorp Inc. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB):

Earnings: -$333 million in Q2 vs. $405 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.14 in Q2 vs. $1.66 in the same period last year. Excluding items, New York Community Bancorp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$308 million or -$1.05 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.42 per share Revenue: $671 million in Q2 vs. $1.202 billion in the same period last year.

