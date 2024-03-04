New York Community Bancorp Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Ex-Dividend Reminder

Below is a dividend history chart for NYCB.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3984 on New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s 6.375% Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock :
In Monday trading, New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s 6.375% Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: NYCB.PRA) is currently off about 8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NYCB) are off about 15.2%.
