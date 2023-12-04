New York Community Bancorp Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 12/6/23, New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s 6.375% Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: NYCB.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3984, payable on 12/17/23. As a percentage of NYCB.PRA's recent share price of $23.41, this dividend works out to approximately 1.70%, so look for shares of NYCB.PRA to trade 1.70% lower — all else being equal — when NYCB.PRA shares open for trading on 12/6/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.77%, which compares to an average yield of 6.94% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of NYCB.PRA shares, versus NYCB:
Below is a dividend history chart for NYCB.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3984 on New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s 6.375% Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock :
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Monday trading, New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s 6.375% Share of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Series A Noncumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: NYCB.PRA) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NYCB) are off about 0.8%.
Also see: Analyst Actions
Funds Holding LITE
FCZA Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.