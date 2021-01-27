New York Community Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) said its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on the company's common stock.

Based on a closing price of $10.96 as of January 26, 2021, this represents an annualized dividend yield of 6.2 percent. The dividend is payable on February 16, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of February 6, 2021.

