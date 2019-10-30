New York Community Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter today, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB, NYB) said its board of directors on Tuesday declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on the company's common stock.

Based on a closing price of $13.69 as of October 29, 2019, this represents an annualized dividend yield of 5.0 percent. The dividend is payable on November 25, 2019 to common shareholders of record as of November 11, 2019.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.