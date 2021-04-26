Markets

New York Community Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.17/share - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Monday, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) said its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on the company's common stock.

Based on a closing price of $11.99 as of April 23, 2021, this represents an annualized dividend yield of 5.7 percent. The dividend is payable on May 18, 2021 to common shareholders of record as of May 7, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NYCB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular