News & Insights

Markets

New York Community Bancorp Completes More Than $1 Bln Equity Investment

March 11, 2024 — 09:00 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) announced it completed transactions resulting in individual investments aggregating to approximately $1.05 billion in the company by Liberty Strategic Capital, funds managed by Hudson Bay Capital Management, funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners, and other investors.

In connection with the transactions, the Board has been reduced to ten members and the company has added four new directors to the Board: Former Secretary Steven Mnuchin, former Comptroller of the Currency Joseph Otting; Milton Berlinski, Managing Partner of Reverence Capital; and Allen Puwalski, at the recommendation of Hudson Bay. DiNello, Marshall Lux, Lawrence Savarese, Peter Schoels, David Treadwell and Jennifer Whip remain members of the Board.

NYCB also has announced the grant of employment inducement awards to Joseph Otting in connection with the commencement of his employment with NYCB, which became effective as of March 6, 2024.

The inducement award consists of an option to acquire 15 million shares of the Company's common stock, with an exercise price of $2.00 per share, and vesting in 12 quarterly installments commencing on March 6, 2024, with accelerated vesting upon a change in control of the Company prior to the final vesting date.

Last month, New York Community Bancorp disclosed in a regulatory filing that it identified material weaknesses in its internal controls related to internal loan review, resulting from ineffective oversight, risk assessment and monitoring activities, NYCB said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company determined that Generally Accepted Accounting Principles required a "goodwill impairment" charge on the company's "Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income" for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, resulting in a $2.4 billion decrease to the fourth quarter and annual net (loss) income available to common stockholders.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NYCB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.