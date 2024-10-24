New York Community Bancorp call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in New York Community Bancorp (NYCB) with 3,928 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 9 points to 47.90%. 11/8 weekly 13.5 calls and Jan-25 13 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 2,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.13. Earnings are expected on October 25th.

