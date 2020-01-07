New York Community Bancorp Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NYCB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (Symbol: NYCB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.53, changing hands as low as $11.51 per share. New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares are currently trading off about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NYCB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NYCB's low point in its 52 week range is $9.38 per share, with $13.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.54.

