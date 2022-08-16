New York Community Bancorp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for NYCB

In trading on Tuesday, shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (Symbol: NYCB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.89, changing hands as high as $10.90 per share. New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NYCB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NYCB's low point in its 52 week range is $8.50 per share, with $14.33 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.87.

