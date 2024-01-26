New York Community Bancorp BONUSES Units due 11/1/2051 Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 1/30/24, New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s BONUSES Units due 11/1/2051 (Symbol: NYCB.PRU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.75, payable on 2/1/24. As a percentage of NYCB.PRU's recent share price of $42.30, this dividend works out to approximately 1.77%, so look for shares of NYCB.PRU to trade 1.77% lower — all else being equal — when NYCB.PRU shares open for trading on 1/30/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.05%, which compares to an average yield of 6.63% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of NYCB.PRU shares, versus NYCB:
Below is a dividend history chart for NYCB.PRU, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.75 on New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s BONUSES Units due 11/1/2051:
In Friday trading, New York Community Bancorp Inc.'s BONUSES Units due 11/1/2051 (Symbol: NYCB.PRU) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NYCB) are up about 0.7%.
