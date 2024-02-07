New York Community Bancorp Appoints Alessandro DiNello As Executive Chairman

(RTTNews) - New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYB) Wednesday announced that it has appointed Alessandro DiNello as its executive chairman, effective immediately.

Previously, Alessandro DiNello was the non-executive chairman of the board after the bank completed acquiring Flagstar bank in December 2022.

In pre-market activity, New York Community shares are trading at $4.47, up 6.66% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.