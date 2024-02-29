News & Insights

New York Community Bancorp appoints Alessandro Dinello as CEO

February 29, 2024 — 04:45 pm EST

Feb 29 (Reuters) - New York Community Bancorp said on Thursday it has appointed Alessandro Dinello as president and chief executive officer.

Thomas Cangemi on Feb. 23 had notified the company of his decision to resign from the roles.

Separately, as part of an assessment of the internal controls, the management identified material weaknesses in the internal controls related to loan review, it said in a filing.

Shares of the company plunged 17% in extended trading. (Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar) ((Shivansh.Tiwary@thomsonreuters.com; +91 9708363192;)) Keywords: NY CMNTY BANCP CEO/ (UPDATE 1)

