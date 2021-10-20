New York City to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all public employees - WSJ

Oct 20 (Reuters) - New York City will require that all of its municipal workforce get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio plans to announce an order on Wednesday, the report said, adding that city workers need to get their first shot by Oct. 29 or potentially lose their jobs.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

