New York City to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all public employees - WSJ

Akriti Sharma Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID DEE DELGADO

New York City will require that all of its municipal workforce get vaccinated against COVID-19, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio plans to announce an order on Wednesday, the report said, adding that city workers need to get their first shot by Oct. 29 or potentially lose their jobs.

