New York City to probe Amazon firing of warehouse worker

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday he had ordered the city's human rights commissioner to investigate the dismissal of a worker at an Amazon.com warehouse who had participated in a walkout.

On Monday, 15 workers at its warehouse in Staten Island, New York, walked off the job following reports of coronavirus cases among the facility's staff.

