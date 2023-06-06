New York City sues Hyundai, Kia over vehicle thefts

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - New York City on Tuesday sued Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS and Kia Corp 000270.KS, accusing the Korean automakers of negligence and creating a public nuisance by selling vehicles that are too easy to steal.

The complaint filed in Manhattan federal court seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

New York, the most populous U.S. city, joins several other major cities that have sued Hyundai and Kia over the thefts, including San Diego, Baltimore, Cleveland, Milwaukee and Seattle.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chris Reese)

