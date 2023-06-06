News & Insights

New York City sues Hyundai, Kia over vehicle thefts

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

June 06, 2023 — 06:53 pm EDT

Written by Jonathan Stempel for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, June 6 (Reuters) - New York City on Tuesday sued Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KS and Kia Corp 000270.KS, accusing the Korean automakers of negligence and creating a public nuisance by selling vehicles that are too easy to steal.

The complaint filed in Manhattan federal court seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages.

New York, the most populous U.S. city, joins several other major cities that have sued Hyundai and Kia over the thefts, including San Diego, Baltimore, Cleveland, Milwaukee and Seattle.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chris Reese)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.