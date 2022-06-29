New York City sues five companies over ghost gun sales

Adds details from complaint, background

NEW YORK, June 29 (Reuters) - New York City on Wednesday sued five companies it says sell the illegal, largely untraceable "ghost guns" that have been flowing into the city making it more violent.

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the city said the companies have created a public nuisance by selling "unfinished" gun components that purchasers can build into finished firearms, which lack serial numbers.

New York City said people ineligible to legally acquire conventional firearms are using ghost guns in "exponentially-increasing" numbers, without undergoing background checks.

The result is "a proliferation of unserialized, untraceable, unlawful ghost guns in the city's streets and homes, making the City more dangerous for both the public and for law enforcement, causing a quintessential public nuisance," the complaint said.

Arm or Ally LLC, Rainier Arms LLC, 80P Builder, Rock Slide USA LLC and Indie Guns LLC were named as defendants.

Indie Guns had no immediate comment, having yet to review the complaint. The other companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

City and state officials are scrambling to respond to last week's U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down a century-old New York law that strictly limited the carrying of guns outside the home.

That decision was the biggest expansion of gun rights in more than a decade.

New York City police have this year recovered 175 ghost guns in arrests through mid-June, on pace to exceed last year's 263 total. Just 17 were recovered in arrests in 2018.

City officials said this month that gun arrests are at a 28-year high.

New York City wants the defendants to stop selling ghost gun components, and provide records of sales into the city over the last five years.

