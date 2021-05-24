New York City schools to resume in-class learning, mayor says

Adds details

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - New York City's school system, the largest in the country, will return to in-person instruction for all of its 1.1 million students from its current hybrid schedule in September, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Monday.

"You can't have a full recovery without full-strength schools, everyone back sitting in those classrooms, kids learning again," de Blasio said on MSNBC. "And that's what's going to happen in September."

The system has been operating on a pandemic-induced hybrid schedule in the current school year in which students are in class for three days and learning from home for two days, and then reversing the pattern on an alternating basis.

