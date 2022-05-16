New York City REIT Urges Shareholders To Vote For Re-election Of Director Elizabeth Tuppeny

(RTTNews) - New York City REIT, Inc. (NYC) said it strongly encourages all stockholders to vote for the reelection of Elizabeth Tuppeny at the May 31, 2022 Annual Meeting. Also, the company advised shareholders discard the white proxy card that they may receive from Comrit. The company noted that Tuppeny has been the CEO of Domus, Inc. for 28 years. Comrit Investments 1, LP's candidate, Sharon Stern, lacks real estate and board experience, the company said.

"We believe that it is quite evident that Ms. Tuppeny brings far more relevant skills, leadership experience, and real estate expertise," New York City REIT stated.

