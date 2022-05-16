Markets
NYC

New York City REIT Urges Shareholders To Vote For Re-election Of Director Elizabeth Tuppeny

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - New York City REIT, Inc. (NYC) said it strongly encourages all stockholders to vote for the reelection of Elizabeth Tuppeny at the May 31, 2022 Annual Meeting. Also, the company advised shareholders discard the white proxy card that they may receive from Comrit. The company noted that Tuppeny has been the CEO of Domus, Inc. for 28 years. Comrit Investments 1, LP's candidate, Sharon Stern, lacks real estate and board experience, the company said.

"We believe that it is quite evident that Ms. Tuppeny brings far more relevant skills, leadership experience, and real estate expertise," New York City REIT stated.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NYC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular