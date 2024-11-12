New York City REIT Sells 9 Times Square Asset

The latest update is out from New York City REIT ( (NYC) ).
American Strategic Investment Co. is actively managing its Manhattan-focused real estate portfolio, featuring a solid tenant base with 81% investment-grade ratings. The company is executing strategic dispositions, including the sale of 9 Times Square, to reduce leverage and explore higher-yield investments. With a conservative debt profile and advisor-shareholder alignment, the firm is well-positioned to navigate market uncertainties and enhance its financial stability.
