New York City REIT Sells 9 Times Square Asset

American Strategic Investment Co. is actively managing its Manhattan-focused real estate portfolio, featuring a solid tenant base with 81% investment-grade ratings. The company is executing strategic dispositions, including the sale of 9 Times Square, to reduce leverage and explore higher-yield investments. With a conservative debt profile and advisor-shareholder alignment, the firm is well-positioned to navigate market uncertainties and enhance its financial stability.

